BSCView (BSCV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.39 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $4.39 million and $637,713.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00219645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.99 or 0.00939916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00051490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00079297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00029276 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

