BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.10.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,156,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.