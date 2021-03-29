Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

NYSE RA opened at $20.73 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%.

In related news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

