Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.