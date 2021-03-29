Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

BIPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 51.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $76.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

