Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.