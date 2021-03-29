Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIC opened at $31.44 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

