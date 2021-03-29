Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of InterPrivate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPV opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

