Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

