Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,107 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.