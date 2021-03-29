Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,106 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $91,576,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $79,740,000.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

