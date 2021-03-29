Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $194.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.