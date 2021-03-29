Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,029 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock worth $84,918,834. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

