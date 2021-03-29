Brokers Set Expectations for Vor Biopharma Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.77) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

VOR stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

