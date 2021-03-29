Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBX. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $332.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

