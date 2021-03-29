Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $163.96

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 803,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,584. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

