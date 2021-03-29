Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,793. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

