Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.