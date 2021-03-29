Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $795.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

CTXS traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $138.84. 1,194,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,367. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,667 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

