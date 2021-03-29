Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

BRMK stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

