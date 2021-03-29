Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

