Bradford Gay Sells 34,612 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Well by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $38,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of American Well by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.