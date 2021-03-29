Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$215.93. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$132.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

