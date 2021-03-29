Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$132.60 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$224.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.