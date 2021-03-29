BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Hits $79.13 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for $952.32 or 0.01638375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $79.13 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,091 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

