BOMB Price Hits $2.05 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003533 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $205,074.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,093.60 or 1.00142809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00086449 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,693 coins and its circulating supply is 910,905 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

