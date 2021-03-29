Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,052. Bolloré has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

