Bodycote (BYPLF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/22/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2021 – Bodycote had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/15/2021 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

2/1/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. Bodycote plc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

