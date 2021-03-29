bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

BLUE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

