bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 65,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,258,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

