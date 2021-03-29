bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of BLUE traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. 146,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,837. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

