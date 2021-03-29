BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 86.3% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 52,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

