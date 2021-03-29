BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 370.8% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $384,000.

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,667. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

