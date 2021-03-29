BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 360.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,433. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

