BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBF. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

BBF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 19,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.64.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

