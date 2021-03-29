BlackRock Inc. Purchases 30,110 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEMI. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

