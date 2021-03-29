BlackRock Inc. Purchases 26,375 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

EBMT opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

