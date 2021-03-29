BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.87% of Apollo Investment worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $892.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.