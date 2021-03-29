BlackRock Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Asana worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

ASAN stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

