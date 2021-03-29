BlackRock Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Ohio Valley Banc Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

