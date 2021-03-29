BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE CII opened at $19.16 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.