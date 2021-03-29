BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$12.12 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In related news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at C$3,606,184.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

