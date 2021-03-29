Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BIOQ remained flat at $$87.00 on Monday. Bioqual has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.