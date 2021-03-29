Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.78 $37.01 million $0.39 253.49 Biogen $14.38 billion 2.93 $5.89 billion $33.57 8.24

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences. Biogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50% Biogen 35.63% 51.00% 23.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 12 0 2.60 Biogen 5 15 12 0 2.22

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $129.22, indicating a potential upside of 30.71%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $304.47, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Biogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Biogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chorea in Huntington's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; NBI-827104, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for the treatment of rare pediatric epilepsy and other indications; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBI-1065844, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid potentiator for the treatment of resistant depression; and NBI-1065846, a G protein-coupled receptor 139 agonist for the treatment of anhedonia in depression. It has collaborations and agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 to treat ophthalmology related diseases; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and TMS-007 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for neuropathic pain; and SB11 and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

