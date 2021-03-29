Bintex Futures Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $80,260.13 and approximately $1.36 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

