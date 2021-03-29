Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $102.51. 169,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,356,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.