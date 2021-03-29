BIKI (BIKI) Price Reaches $0.0472 on Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

