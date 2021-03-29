Big Banc Split Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of TSE BNK traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$8.43 and a one year high of C$13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.27.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
