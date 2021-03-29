Big Banc Split Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE BNK traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$8.43 and a one year high of C$13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.27.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.