BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 272.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BBL opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.