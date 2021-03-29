BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

